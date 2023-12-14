Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday by watching football and drinking whiskey

Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.
Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.(WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio resident is getting ready to celebrate a milestone birthday this weekend with a few of her favorites.

Florence Hackman says she loves the Cincinnati Bengals, firefighters and whiskey.

This Saturday, she will be celebrating her birthday with the Deerfield Township Fire Department and some whiskey, including Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, as she watches the Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Hackman was born in Cincinnati on Dec. 16, 1918.

She worked for the Union Central Life Insurance Company before focusing on raising a family.

Hackman currently resides at the senior living Traditions of Deerfield where the team will be helping her celebrate her big day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Super 8® by Wyndham
Aberdeen man who founded Super 8, My Place hotels dies at 83
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
Polls open for 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland bond vote
UPDATE: 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school bond vote fails

Latest News

FILE - Asylum-seekers walk to a U.S. Border Patrol van after crossing the nearby border with...
Biden considers new border and asylum restrictions as he tries to reach Senate deal for Ukraine aid
FILE - Darryl George, an 18-year-old junior, looks on before walking into Barbers Hill High...
Black high school student suspended over hairstyle likely won’t return to his class anytime soon
Man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography after fleeing Canada with kids
FILE - The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton is seen on Sept. 22, 2015, in...
1 Marine killed, 14 taken to hospitals after amphibious combat vehicle rolls over during training