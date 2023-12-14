Woman rescued 4 days after crashing her car into a canyon

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (CNN) - A 72-year-old woman missing for four days has been found alive after crashing her car in a canyon.

Officials in Canyon County, Idaho said Penny Kay Clark was reported missing Dec. 5.

Four days later, her car was spotted 200 yards down a canyon wall, and Clark was found nearby in a ravine.

When rescuers reached her, she was conscious, alert and able to be carried out by first responders.

The Canyon County Sheriff said it’s miraculous she was found.

Clark is recovering from her injuries at a hospital.

