Apple Tree Children's Centers to close by mid-January, potentially hundreds of families to lose childcare

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a letter sent to families, Apple Tree Children’s Center confirmed Thursday night that daycare centers in the Sioux Falls area will be closing by January 12th, 2024.

The letter points to staff shortages, inflation impacts, and occupancy costs that have resulted in financial losses as reasons for the closures.

Apple Tree Children’s Centers operates four locations in Sioux Falls and serves children ranging in age from infant to the 5th grade.

The preschool and daycare operation first opened in the city in 1981.

The closure will likely add to an already-strained childcare situation in the city and the state. More on that can be found here: https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2023/10/05/daycare-crisis-solutions-collaborative-solution/

