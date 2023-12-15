Avera Medical Minute
Boys and Girls HS Basketball recap from Thursday

Jefferson and Sioux Valley boys and Tea Area girls are victorious
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, BALTIC and COLTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson boys rallied to out-scored Brandon Valley 18-7 in the 4th quarter on their home floor Thursday night to beat Brandon Valley 56-48.

Baltic upset #5A Dell Rapids Monday night, but the 4th-ranked Cossacks of Sioux Valley had Alex Squires tonight and he makes the difference at both ends of the floor. Sioux Valley picked up a 62-50 win on the road.

And the road was good to Katie Vasecka of Tea Area. He Titans went to Colton and beat the Mustangs 67-41.

