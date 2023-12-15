Avera Medical Minute
BREAKING: Acute effects of ketamine among factors in Matthew Perry’s death

(Willy Sanjuan | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to ABC News, an autopsy report released today reveals that Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine.

The report was released by the Los Angeles County coroner.

Perry died on Oct. 28. He was 54 years old.

ABC News reports that the autopsy listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors not related to the immediate cause of death.

This is a developing story.

