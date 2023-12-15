A few sprinkles and showers today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be fairly cloudy as we head through the rest of our Friday. There’s a chance for a few sprinkles and showers, especially along and east of the James River. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see a lot of rain with maybe up to a tenth of an inch for some areas. High temperatures will be in the 40s around the region. If you’re headed up to Brookings for the football game, kickoff temperature will be around 40 with a light wind and a few sprinkles!

Overnight, we could see some flurries and light snow showers, especially up to the north. We may see up to half an inch in some areas. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Saturday is looking like a cooler day. Any leftover flurries will clear out, clouds will break, and highs will be in the upper 30s for most. Sunday is looking a little nicer! There will be more sunshine and highs will be back in the 40s.

Next week is looking like a pretty quiet week. Highs will dip back into the 30s on Monday, but we should manage the low to mid 40s for highs most of next week. We may even see 50 again by next Friday! We’re also keeping our eyes on a chance for maybe some rain that next Saturday, too.

