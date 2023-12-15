Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

A few sprinkles and showers today

Flurries possible tonight up north
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be fairly cloudy as we head through the rest of our Friday. There’s a chance for a few sprinkles and showers, especially along and east of the James River. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see a lot of rain with maybe up to a tenth of an inch for some areas. High temperatures will be in the 40s around the region. If you’re headed up to Brookings for the football game, kickoff temperature will be around 40 with a light wind and a few sprinkles!

Overnight, we could see some flurries and light snow showers, especially up to the north. We may see up to half an inch in some areas. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Saturday is looking like a cooler day. Any leftover flurries will clear out, clouds will break, and highs will be in the upper 30s for most. Sunday is looking a little nicer! There will be more sunshine and highs will be back in the 40s.

Next week is looking like a pretty quiet week. Highs will dip back into the 30s on Monday, but we should manage the low to mid 40s for highs most of next week. We may even see 50 again by next Friday! We’re also keeping our eyes on a chance for maybe some rain that next Saturday, too.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Crews respond to fire in Brandon
Crews respond to fire at medical marijuana dispensary in Brandon
Pedestrian hit and killed in Deadwood crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Temperatures Hanging On
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's First Alert Thursday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Temperatures are Here to Stay
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's First Alert Wednesday Night Weather Update