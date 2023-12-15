Avera Medical Minute
Great Bear Ski Valley needs colder temperatures before opening for the season

By Mark Brim
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Not everyone is enjoying the milder temperatures this season. Dan Grider, the General Manager for Great Bear Ski Valley, is hoping for the cold and snow to arrive. The sooner the better as Great Bear’s target opening date of December 21st is less than a week away.

“I won’t lie, it is stressful. We’ve got 1,600 season pass holders that want to go skiing and snowboarding,” said Grider.

He pointed out that last year’s weather was more cooperative.

“Last year at this time, I think we had seven or eight inches of natural snow on the ground, and we were making snow. So, every year is a little different. I think last season was atypical and I think this season is atypical, you just got to roll with it,” said Grider.

So far, they have been making snow to cover the bare ground. They need to have a base of 12-20 inches of snow, but to maintain that, the temperatures need to be colder than they have been.

“Ideally, what I would like to see is daytime highs in the low 20s, overnight lows in the low teens. If we got into a situation like that then I can make snow 24/7, in doing that, I could get open in seven days,” said Grider.

They make their own snow using snow guns. These machines combine a stream of water with a fan. “Basically, all we’re doing is throwing water vapor up into the air, it freezes, then it’s an ice crystal, which is a snowflake. It’s probably a little more technical than that, but it’s a lot of hard work,” said Grider.

As the December 21st opening date doesn’t look promising at this point, Grider points out that patience is the key.

“Be patient, that’s what we’re trying to do. Stay tuned to our website and our social media platforms, we update that on a regular basis. And just know that we want to get open just as bad as you want us to get open,” said Grider.

More information on their opening date can be found at https://www.greatbearpark.com/.

