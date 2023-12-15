Avera Medical Minute
Mark Gronowski and Jaxon Janke talk about Friday’s FCS semifinal against Albany

SDSU is one win away from going to back Frisco to defend FCS Championship
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mark Gronowski and his SDSU teammates are just one win away from a trip back to Frisco Texas and the FCS title game on January 7th.

They take on the Albany Great Danes tomorrow night at 6pm in Brookings in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

And for Gronowski, he told me he really likes where his team is at on both sides of the ball after stretching their amazing winning streak to 27 games.

SDSU Junior QB Mark Gronowski says, “Oh I’m very happy. This is exactly where we want to be in the semi-finals p-laying on ESPN2 which is going to be a really cool deal. I feel like we’re at a really good point offensively and defensively that we should be able to roll and head straight into Frisco.”

SDSU Senior WR Jaxon Janke says, “We’ve worked hard and we’re super proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. But there’s obviously still more to do so.”

And that’s get a win tomorrow night over Albany and clinch a spot in the championship game in Frisco for the 3rd time in 4 years. They have won 27 straight times and the Janke twins have been a big reason why along with their quarterback Mark Gronowski.

