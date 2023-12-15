Native American veterans celebrate congressional charter for National American Indian Veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Military Order of the Purple Heart’s chapter 5355 in Sioux Falls held its regular monthly meeting Thursday at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. This meeting was a special one with plenty to celebrate. The chapter received a generous donation of popcorn from the BSA Sioux Council and a presentation of the Military Order of the Purple Heart’s regional Patriot of the Year Award to David Flute, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations. The cherry on top was the news from earlier in the day.

Until now, there has never been a congressional charter designated for Native American veterans despite many attempts. In May, Representative Dusty Johnson and Senator Mike Rounds made another attempt to establish one with the National American Indian Veterans Charter Bill. However, it was the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act that finally led to the establishment of a congressional charter for the already operating National American Indian Veterans organization, or NAIV.

“This is going to give our brothers and sisters, Native American brothers and sisters the power,” said Ken Teunissen, a state Representative from District 9 and a Past Region III Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. “Not only that, but then they’ll be able to go to Congress and testify if they need, what they need, how much they need and their needs.”

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Native Americans serve in the armed forces at a rate five times higher than the national average. While other nationalities and religious groups currently have a recognized charter, veterans said that it’s long overdue for a Native American congressional charter.

“I’m ecstatic because this is something that three or four years or five years of selling it and having Native American brothers and sisters no representation, so this is a milestone,” described Teunissen. “I mean, this is a once in a lifetime.”

Their contributions to the military have not gone unnoticed. One of Senator Rounds’ motivations to get a congressional charter established was the work of a Korean War veteran and member of the Hunkpati Sioux Tribe, Don Loudner. Loudner served with Rounds’ father and has been pushing for this representation for years.

“And after years of trying to get it done, this year it’s included in the NDAA,” said Rounds. “I’m proud of the work that Don’s done and happy to deliver for him and for Native American veterans.”

Finally seeing collective support and recognition has meant a lot to the community of Native American veterans.

“I appreciate the great work that has been done for the American Indian Veterans and would like to thank the delegation,” said Flute.

“I think it’s going to build a line of communication between the federal government and the National American Indian Veteran organization,” explained Teunissen. “That’s what it’s all about.”

The Military Order of the Purple Heart took time in their meeting to acknowledge and celebrate the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act passing in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. The Act will become official with the signature of President Biden. The bill is likely to be signed in January. Senator Rounds authored 33 provisions in the act, including the provision that established the charter.

A full conversation with Senator Rounds will be featured on Matters of the State on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.