Northern women remain unbeaten in NSIC, men lose in OT at Minot State

Wolves women improve to 9-2 overall with 5th straight conference win.
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, ND (Dakota News Now) -The Northern women improved to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in NSIC play Thursday night with a 67-57 win at Minot State. Madelyn Bragg led the way for Paul Krueger’s crew with 23 points.

And in the first game of the night the men dropped a heartbreaker 77-72 in overtime. Moni Jacksen led the Wolves with 21 points and Michael Nhial had 18. NSU drops to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in league play. The Beavers are 8-2, 4-1.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

