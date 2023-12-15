Avera Medical Minute
Pancheros to give free burritos for a year to one dedicated customer

(KSFY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a person on X (formerly known as Twitter) brought up an interesting challenge, Pancheros has doubled down, offering free burritos for a year to whoever completes it first.

The user mentioned that a person could theoretically travel to all 26 Pancheros locations in the state in one day. They say if a user spends 5 minutes at each location they would finish the task in just under 13 hours.

Would you order 26 burritos in a day?

