Pancheros to give free burritos for a year to one dedicated customer
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a person on X (formerly known as Twitter) brought up an interesting challenge, Pancheros has doubled down, offering free burritos for a year to whoever completes it first.
The user mentioned that a person could theoretically travel to all 26 Pancheros locations in the state in one day. They say if a user spends 5 minutes at each location they would finish the task in just under 13 hours.
Do it, you won't 👀First person in Iowa to do this gets free burritos for a year 😇 https://t.co/FkBKMCxqSu— Pancheros (@pancheros) December 13, 2023
Would you order 26 burritos in a day?
