Red Raiders started over in spring ball and are back in NC to defend NAIA National Championship next Monday

Northwestern takes 27 game win streak into Monday’s title game with Keiser
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The defending champion Northwestern Red Raiders take on Keiser Monday for the NAIA football championship for the second straight year.

And after Saturday’s 35-10 win over Georgetown, Matt McCarty’s team bring a 27 game winning streak to Durham, NC along with lots of confidence that has been building since spring practice.

Konner McQuillan, NW Senior RB says, “This has been developing since the spring when McCarty told us that we won it last year and were at the top of the mountain. But that we had to restart, we were at the bottom and on our way back up. And that’s what we’ve done.”

Matt McCarty, Northwestern FB Coach says, “This group has been so phenomenal throughout the year in just plugging away and trying to be better every time we step on the football field. This is the best game we played this year and that’s our goal is to play our best football every time we step on the field. We get an opportunity to compete for a championship again next week and I know this group will be ready to go.”

The Red Raiders beat the Seahawks 35-25 in the title game last year. And have many of the same key players back to defend their title.

