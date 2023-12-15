ROAD TO FRISCO: Head Coach Jimmy Rogers previews SDSU's FCS Semifinal with UAlbany

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State is on the verge of returning to the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas, for the second straight season and third time in four years.

Jimmy Rogers was the defensive coordinator in those previous trips.

Tomorrow night he’ll look to lead them back as a first year head coach.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden talked with Rogers 1-on-1 to get a preview and his thoughts on State’s FCS Semifinal on Friday night (6:00 PM, ESPN 2) with the Albany Great Danes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.