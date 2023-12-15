Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

ROAD TO FRISCO: Head Coach Jimmy Rogers previews SDSU's FCS Semifinal with UAlbany

Jackrabbits seek a return to the FCS National Championship Game
Ahead of FCS Semifinals with UAlbany
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State is on the verge of returning to the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas, for the second straight season and third time in four years.

Jimmy Rogers was the defensive coordinator in those previous trips.

Tomorrow night he’ll look to lead them back as a first year head coach.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden talked with Rogers 1-on-1 to get a preview and his thoughts on State’s FCS Semifinal on Friday night (6:00 PM, ESPN 2) with the Albany Great Danes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Crews respond to fire in Brandon
Crews respond to fire at medical marijuana dispensary in Brandon

Latest News

SDSU's Jadon & Jaxon Janke with Sports Director Mark Ovenden
ROAD TO FRISCO: One last Football Friday in South Dakota for Janke twins
Road To Frisco FCS Semifinal Show previewing SDSU's semifinal game with UAlbany
ROAD TO FRISCO: SDSU FCS Semifinal Preview Show
Jankes talk about final home game in home state Friday for SDSU
Jankes talks about final home game for SDSU Friday night in FCS semi's against Albany
Rocky Burkett talks his Northern wrestling to to Midwest Classic in Indianapolis
Northern wrestlers headed to Midwest Classic in Indianapolis