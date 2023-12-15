Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

ROAD TO FRISCO: One last Football Friday in South Dakota for Janke twins

Madison natives Jaxon & Jadon Janke set to play their final games ever in their home state for SDSU in FCS Semifinals
Talking with native South Dakotans Jaxon & Jadon Janke ahead of their final games on home soil
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jaxon and Jadon Janke first made a name for themselves in South Dakota as high school football stars playing under the Friday Night Lights in leading the Madison High School Bulldogs to three consecutive 11A State Football championships from 2015-17.

It’s only fitting that they’ll play their final football game in their native state under Friday Night Lights one more time.

The Janke twins will suit up for South Dakota State tomorrow night in the FCS Semifinals against UAlbany (6:00 PM, ESPN 2) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium looking to help the Jackrabbits return to the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas, next month all the while knowing that, regardless of the outcome, it’ll be the final time they ever play on home soil.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden caught up with the pair to get their thoughts heading into the game.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
Crews respond to fire in Brandon
Crews respond to fire at medical marijuana dispensary in Brandon
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff

Latest News

SDSU Head Football Coach Jimmy Rogers with Mark Ovenden
ROAD TO FRISCO: Head Coach Jimmy Rogers previews SDSU's FCS Semifinal with UAlbany
Road To Frisco FCS Semifinal Show previewing SDSU's semifinal game with UAlbany
ROAD TO FRISCO: SDSU FCS Semifinal Preview Show
Jankes talk about final home game in home state Friday for SDSU
Jankes talks about final home game for SDSU Friday night in FCS semi's against Albany
Rocky Burkett talks his Northern wrestling to to Midwest Classic in Indianapolis
Northern wrestlers headed to Midwest Classic in Indianapolis