ROAD TO FRISCO: One last Football Friday in South Dakota for Janke twins

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jaxon and Jadon Janke first made a name for themselves in South Dakota as high school football stars playing under the Friday Night Lights in leading the Madison High School Bulldogs to three consecutive 11A State Football championships from 2015-17.

It’s only fitting that they’ll play their final football game in their native state under Friday Night Lights one more time.

The Janke twins will suit up for South Dakota State tomorrow night in the FCS Semifinals against UAlbany (6:00 PM, ESPN 2) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium looking to help the Jackrabbits return to the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas, next month all the while knowing that, regardless of the outcome, it’ll be the final time they ever play on home soil.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden caught up with the pair to get their thoughts heading into the game.

