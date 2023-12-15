Avera Medical Minute
ROAD TO FRISCO: SDSU FCS Semifinal Preview Show

Your gameplan ahead of tomorrow night’s FCS Semifinal between South Dakota State and the University of Albany
A look ahead to South Dakota State' FCS Semifinal game with the University of Albany featuring interviews, special features, analysis, and more FUN!
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s the final stop on the Road to Frisco!

South Dakota State is one win away from a return to the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas, with the University of Albany Great Danes standing in their way in tomorrow night’s FCS Semifinals at 6:00 PM at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium (televised live on ESPN 2).

For the third straight week the Dakota News Now Sports Team is back to get you ready for the big game! Click on the video viewer for our full show featuring:

-Reaction from SDSU’s quarterfinal win over Villanova (NOTE-due to NCAA restrictions we cannot post highlights from that game to our website)

-A one-on-one interview with Jackrabbit head coach Jimmy Rogers

-Get the low down on UAlbany and hear from their coach Greg Gattuso

-An interview with Madison natives Jaxon and Jadon Janke

-How Mark Gronowski is a student of the game

In addition we’ll hear from the South Dakota Coyotes as they reflect on the end of their historic season, the Northwestern Red Raiders as they get set to play for the NAIA National Championship, and Sioux Falls native Bergan Reilly who is chasing the NCAA D1 Volleyball title at the University of Nebraska!

For a gameday and tailgating forecast tomorrow, click on the video viewer below!

A look ahead to the forecast for tomorrow's SDSU-Albany game

