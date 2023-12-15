Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD Supreme Court Chief Justice to attend funeral for Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

Friday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A judge from the South Dakota Supreme Court will be among those at Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s private funeral on December 19.

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen will attend the funeral service for retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Justice O’Connor, the first female U.S. Supreme Court justice, died on Dec. 1, 2023, at the age of 93 in Phoenix.

Chief Justice Jensen, a member of the Board of Directors of the Conference of Chief Justices, was invited to attend the service to honor Justice O’Connor’s legacy of service to the state courts across the country. The service will be live-streamed, and a public viewing will follow the service.

O’Connor was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and retired more than two decades later, in 2006. Before being appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, O’Connor served as a state trial court judge and appellate judge in Arizona. She was always an advocate for the state courts during her time on the U.S. Supreme Court and after she retired.

The Conference of Chief Justices (CCJ) provides an opportunity for the highest judicial officers of the states to meet and discuss matters of importance in improving the administration of justice, rules and methods of procedure, and the organization and operation of state courts and judicial systems, and to make recommendations and bring about improvements on such matters.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor visited St. Joseph County in 2009 and spoke on...
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor visited St. Joseph County in 2009 and spoke on the importance of judicial independence.(St. Joseph County Bar Association)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Update: Woman involved in Sioux Falls standoff identified
Crews respond to fire in Brandon
Crews respond to fire at medical marijuana dispensary in Brandon
Apple Tree Children's Centers to close by mid-January
Apple Tree Children’s Centers to close by mid-January, potentially hundreds of families to lose childcare

Latest News

FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A House candidate in Mississippi is charged after a Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol
Sioux Falls area child care centers react to Apple Tree closing
Dakota Access Pipeline
ND Schools Superintendent says DAPL shutdown would hurt K-12 schools