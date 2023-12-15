SD Supreme Court Chief Justice to attend funeral for Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A judge from the South Dakota Supreme Court will be among those at Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s private funeral on December 19.

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen will attend the funeral service for retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Justice O’Connor, the first female U.S. Supreme Court justice, died on Dec. 1, 2023, at the age of 93 in Phoenix.

Chief Justice Jensen, a member of the Board of Directors of the Conference of Chief Justices, was invited to attend the service to honor Justice O’Connor’s legacy of service to the state courts across the country. The service will be live-streamed, and a public viewing will follow the service.

O’Connor was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and retired more than two decades later, in 2006. Before being appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, O’Connor served as a state trial court judge and appellate judge in Arizona. She was always an advocate for the state courts during her time on the U.S. Supreme Court and after she retired.

The Conference of Chief Justices (CCJ) provides an opportunity for the highest judicial officers of the states to meet and discuss matters of importance in improving the administration of justice, rules and methods of procedure, and the organization and operation of state courts and judicial systems, and to make recommendations and bring about improvements on such matters.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor visited St. Joseph County in 2009 and spoke on the importance of judicial independence. (St. Joseph County Bar Association)

