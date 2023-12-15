Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU men led by Charlie Easley were too much for the Comets of Mayville State at Frost Arena 94-62

Jacks made 15 from behind the arc in big win Thursday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State connected on a season-high 15 3-pointers, while recording a season-high point total, en route to defeating Mayville State 94-62 Thursday in Frost Arena. The Comets held a brief lead at 7-4 and the sides were tied 12-12 with 13 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half, before the Jacks took control of the contest.

SDSU’s Charlie Easley drained 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to push the Jackrabbits ahead 21-12 at the 12:18 mark. From there, SDSU cruised in the final 12 minutes of the half. The Jacks ended the opening half 52.6% from the field, including an 11-for-21 (52.4%) clip from 3-point range, and went into the halftime break up 56-34. South Dakota State’s advantage never dipped below 20 points in the second half. SDSU finished the matchup by shooting 34 of 66 (51.5%) from the floor. The Jacks made 15 of their 37 3-pointers (40.5%). SDSU ended the night with a season-high 21 assists as a team. Mayville State was held to a 35.7% clip shooting including a 7-for-28 (25%) line from deep. The Jackrabbits improved to 6-5 overall with the victory over Mayville State. The game served as an exhibition for the Comets.

Notes

  • Easley matched his career high leading the Jackrabbits in scoring with 22 points on 8 of 10 shooting. He had six rebounds to go along with five steals.
  • Zeke Mayo followed with 17 points. He was 5-for-10 from the floor with five rebounds and three assists.
  • Joining the two in double digits scoring were Kalen Garry (11) and Tanner Te Slaa (10). The latter Jackrabbit point output was a season high.
  • Bubz Alvarez finished the contest with nine points, along with a team- and career-high five assists. Nate Barnhart dished out a career-high four assists.
  • William Kyle III had a game-high 11 rebounds and ended the contest with 9 points.

Up NextSouth Dakota State travels to Texas for two games at the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. The Jackrabbits begin play at UTEP’s Don Haskins Center by taking on Wyoming on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. in El Paso.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Crews respond to fire in Brandon
Crews respond to fire at medical marijuana dispensary in Brandon

Latest News

Thursday's Boys and Girls HS Basketball recap
Boys and Girls HS Basketball recap from Thursday
Mark Gronowski and Jaxon Janke talk about Friday's FCS semifinal game with Albany
Mark Gronowski and Jaxon Janke talk about Friday’s FCS semifinal against Albany
Northern women stay perfect in NSIC while men drop OT heartbreaker at Minot State
Northern women remain unbeaten in NSIC, men lose in OT at Minot State
Red Raiders started over in spring ball and now are headed back to NC for NAIA Championship
Red Raiders started over in spring ball and are back in NC to defend NAIA National Championship next Monday