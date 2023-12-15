SDSU men led by Charlie Easley were too much for the Comets of Mayville State at Frost Arena 94-62

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State connected on a season-high 15 3-pointers, while recording a season-high point total, en route to defeating Mayville State 94-62 Thursday in Frost Arena. The Comets held a brief lead at 7-4 and the sides were tied 12-12 with 13 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half, before the Jacks took control of the contest.

SDSU’s Charlie Easley drained 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to push the Jackrabbits ahead 21-12 at the 12:18 mark. From there, SDSU cruised in the final 12 minutes of the half. The Jacks ended the opening half 52.6% from the field, including an 11-for-21 (52.4%) clip from 3-point range, and went into the halftime break up 56-34. South Dakota State’s advantage never dipped below 20 points in the second half. SDSU finished the matchup by shooting 34 of 66 (51.5%) from the floor. The Jacks made 15 of their 37 3-pointers (40.5%). SDSU ended the night with a season-high 21 assists as a team. Mayville State was held to a 35.7% clip shooting including a 7-for-28 (25%) line from deep. The Jackrabbits improved to 6-5 overall with the victory over Mayville State. The game served as an exhibition for the Comets.

