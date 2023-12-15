Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part

High-Profile event takes place five days before Iowa Caucuses
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.(Associated Press)
By Dave Price
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray TV Iowa State Capitol Bureau) - There are now two Republican presidential candidates who qualified and are committed to take part in a live debate on CNN in Des Moines on January 10th, just five days before the first-in-the-nation caucuses officially begin the process of nominating the party’s candidate. Friday morning, the campaign for Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, announced that she has agreed to take part in the debate at Drake University.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis already accepted the invite to participate. Former president Donald Trump is the only other Republican candidate who currently meets the requirements to qualify.

Here is additional information on the debate and the requirements for candidates to take part.

Haley and DeSantis have both challenged Trump to take part. Trump has not participated in the four debates that have already occurred and leads Iowa polls of likely GOP caucus goers by wide margins with a little more than four weeks left before the January 15th caucuses.

See statewide polls here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Crews respond to fire in Brandon
Crews respond to fire at medical marijuana dispensary in Brandon
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford

Latest News

The Premiere Playhouse presents ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Premiere Playhouse presents ‘A Christmas Carol’
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs Washington basketball game
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts doubleheader Jefferson vs. O’Gorman basketball games
Friday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Friday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
State child care assistance payments to change Jan. 1
State child care assistance payments to change Jan. 1