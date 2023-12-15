Avera Medical Minute
Senator Mike Rounds drives major investments and upgrades for Ellsworth Air Force Base in National Defense Authorization Act

National Defense Authorization Act
National Defense Authorization Act(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senator Mike Rounds says he authorized 33 provisions in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. It’s an essential piece of legislation that sets defense policy and allocates military funds.

The Act authorizes construction projects totaling approximately $260 million at Ellsworth Air Force Base, along with $2.3 billion for the B-21 bomber.

According to Rounds, the B-21 not only requires the arrival of additional servicemen and women but also requires the presence of contractors at the base. This means that contractors and their families will be coming to the Black Hills—those involved in the development of weapons systems, navigation systems, and technologies destined for the B-21. These upgrades are anticipated to continue for the next 50 years.

“Since the B21 will be bedded down at Ellsworth. You’re gonna find those contractors also coming in and making the Rapid City area, the Black Hills area their home. There’s another part of this as well because since this will also be capable of delivering nuclear weapons. The weapons generation facility is a brand new facility, and that’ll bring additional personnel with expertise to come to Ellsworth, along with folks that will be responsible for the actual weapons systems themselves,” said South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds.

Rounds noted this year the NDAA also included a recognition of a Native American organization to represent those soldiers who have served our country.

