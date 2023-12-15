Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls area child care centers react to Apple Tree closing

Friday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area child care programs are speaking out in response to Thursday’s announcement of Apple Tree Children’s Center closing.

The announcement came in a letter sent to families from Apple Tree Children’s Center on Thursday night.

According to the letter, the four Apple Tree Children’s Center locations in Sioux Falls will close by Jan. 12.

The letter points to staff shortages, inflation impacts, and occupancy costs that have resulted in financial losses as reasons for the closures.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire expressed disappointment and encouraged affected families to reach out for help.

The Boys and Girls Club’s statement is below:

EmBe also responded to the announcement of the closure, stating they are hoping to help families find solutions.

EmBe CEO Kerri Tietgen called the community to action in addressing the practical and financial needs caused by Apple Tree’s closure.

EmBe’s full response is below:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Update: Woman involved in Sioux Falls standoff identified
Crews respond to fire in Brandon
Crews respond to fire at medical marijuana dispensary in Brandon
Apple Tree Children's Centers to close by mid-January
Apple Tree Children’s Centers to close by mid-January, potentially hundreds of families to lose childcare

Latest News

Great Bear Ski Valley needs colder temperatures before opening for the season
Great Bear Ski Valley needs colder temperatures before opening for the season
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A House candidate in Mississippi is charged after a Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol
Combatting holiday stress with integrated health
Combatting holiday stress with integrated health
Healthy holiday food substitutions with Well 365
Healthy holiday food substitutions with Well 365