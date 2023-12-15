Sioux Falls area child care centers react to Apple Tree closing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area child care programs are speaking out in response to Thursday’s announcement of Apple Tree Children’s Center closing.

The announcement came in a letter sent to families from Apple Tree Children’s Center on Thursday night.

According to the letter, the four Apple Tree Children’s Center locations in Sioux Falls will close by Jan. 12.

The letter points to staff shortages, inflation impacts, and occupancy costs that have resulted in financial losses as reasons for the closures.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire expressed disappointment and encouraged affected families to reach out for help.

The Boys and Girls Club’s statement is below:

The closure of Apple Tree is truly disheartening for our community. The profound impact of their absence will be felt by many families who have relied on their services and dedicated staff who have pour their hearts into our community, as well as by our workforce. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire will do whatever we can to support Apple Tree families and staff members, and encourage them to reach out to us - we have openings in our programs and can take on more staff. We are saddened for Apple Tree’s owner, their staff, and the Apple Tree families. And we are frustrated that the childcare crisis continues to deepen. It is time the community recognizes this crisis and starts taking action.

EmBe also responded to the announcement of the closure, stating they are hoping to help families find solutions.

EmBe CEO Kerri Tietgen called the community to action in addressing the practical and financial needs caused by Apple Tree’s closure.

EmBe’s full response is below:

