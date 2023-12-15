State asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over prison site

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Lincoln County residents.

The lawsuit is over the proposed men’s prison filed by Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion (NOPE).

In the petition, the state says it is immune to the suit based on sovereign status.

They also argued they can preempt county zoning ordinances.

The state says NOPE has failed to demonstrate how the new prison will drop property values in the area.

