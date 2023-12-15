State child care assistance payments to change Jan. 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Social Services is changing how payments will be made to daycare centers on behalf of families who qualify for financial assistance.

Child care assistance provides financial support for low-income families in South Dakota.

Michelle Erpenbach from Sioux Falls Thrive said the way daycares charge and the way the state pays don’t match up.

“What happens is they get paid hourly, and the child is maybe only there five hours a day, but the childcare provider still has to pay someone to be there that other three hours of the day. The childcare center actually loses money,” said Erpenbach.

The founder of Little Tykes University, Corri Poore, said billing and state payments cause confusion for more than parents.

“It’s extremely hard for the centers to be able to explain the commitment that the parents, the families need to make,” said Poore.

On Jan. 1, the state will align with the same billing period.

“We basically can charge for the weekly rate that we normally would charge, and that is going to be huge for families that need those subsidies,” said Poore.

While the change will help daycare centers, the rising costs of hiring staff and other expenses create ongoing pressure.

“And therefore, we have to figure out some ways to pass those costs along or cut some corners in some places to make sure this is a sustainable industry in the future,” said Poore.

Young lives are hanging in the balance. Poore highlighted the need for long-term plans to stabilize the child care industry.

“These first years, from birth to six years old, are crucial when it comes to the forming of the minds of these children. A lot of times we see it as just a place for our kids to go during the day. But it’s a whole lot more than that,” said Poore.

