Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Akron native hosts flag dedication ceremony

The 35'x60' flag sits atop a 120' tall flagpole.
The 35'x60' flag sits atop a 120' tall flagpole.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Iowa - Saturday afternoon in Akron, Iowa, an Akron native held a flag dedication for his new 35-foot by 60-foot American flag.

Years ago, Jerad Higman’s grandfather had built his own flagpole on his property in Akron, Iowa.

After it had to be taken down, Higman decided to build a new one in its place.

Thanks to a partnership with Flags Unlimited, the new flag sits on a 120-foot-tall flagpole that was brought from Texas to Iowa in four pieces, welded together, and hoisted up with a crane.

Members of the Akron community came by to share in the dedication.

“It’s pretty special. My dad and my gramps were hardworking Americans, entrepeneurs like me, and this country has given me a lot,” said Higman. “I wanted to do something that would make a statement, that people in this community could be proud of, and my gramps could be proud of.”

Local veterans from the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club offered their help during the flag raising and dedication.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
“Part of my account is almost like FCS propaganda,” said Barker. “I want to show people that...
College football fan makes stop in Brookings during his world record attempt
The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits will have a chance to defend their FCS...
South Dakota State Jackrabbits punch ticket back to Frisco
Police lights graphic.
Man behind bars after attempted armed robbery
SDSU's Zach Heins celebrates a touchdown catch in the FCS Semifinals against Albany
FCS Semifinal win a dream finale on home soil for South Dakota natives Jadon Janke & Zach Heins

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation office in Madison, S.D., is one of those...
SD Labor Department to cut job services staff, close offices
One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.
One dead, two injured in head-on collision near Wall
Kaleb Debey
Arrest made in fatal July crash near Rock Valley, IA
City of Sioux Falls
Coming up on Monday: Sioux Falls Fire Rescue performing prescribed burn
Sunday's top headlines from Dakota News Now