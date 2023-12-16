Akron native hosts flag dedication ceremony

AKRON, Iowa - Saturday afternoon in Akron, Iowa, an Akron native held a flag dedication for his new 35-foot by 60-foot American flag.

Years ago, Jerad Higman’s grandfather had built his own flagpole on his property in Akron, Iowa.

After it had to be taken down, Higman decided to build a new one in its place.

Thanks to a partnership with Flags Unlimited, the new flag sits on a 120-foot-tall flagpole that was brought from Texas to Iowa in four pieces, welded together, and hoisted up with a crane.

Members of the Akron community came by to share in the dedication.

“It’s pretty special. My dad and my gramps were hardworking Americans, entrepeneurs like me, and this country has given me a lot,” said Higman. “I wanted to do something that would make a statement, that people in this community could be proud of, and my gramps could be proud of.”

Local veterans from the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club offered their help during the flag raising and dedication.

