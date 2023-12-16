Avera Medical Minute
Codington County Commission approves RFP for possible new jail

The Commission passed a motion Tuesday for a request for proposal, allowing them to officially start studying what a new jail would look like.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twice the Codington County Commission has asked the public to approve funding for a new county jail, and twice that vote has failed. But the Commission still recognizes the need for a new county jail, especially as the current detention center is almost 50 years old.

The last time the Codington County Commission asked for a vote on a new jail came in 2017. That project would have cost nearly $19 million, paid for by property tax increases, and failed by 72 votes.

Commission Chair Lee Gabel said the issues with the current center are still present, and need to be solved.

“It’s a linear construction, so it’s not safe. Basically, the problem is that the people monitoring the jail can’t see the inmates,” Gabel said.

The Commission passed a motion Tuesday for a request for proposal, allowing them to officially start studying what a new jail would look like. Gabel said it allows them to study what the county needs are for the future, and appropriately start planning for them.

“We need some expertise in terms of projecting what those inmate numbers are likely to look like in the next few decades, with more data under our belt. So we have more data since 2017, so we have more numbers to put into the equation, to get a better projection. Then, what are the different options, what are the different construction options,” Gabel said. “Could we modify the current jail? Do we really need to look at a new site? How much would those things costs, what are the operational costs? All those kinds of things, we have to factor those in to make a wise decision based on logical criteria. This is just a study step. Basically, this is kind of a, ‘Study the problem, tell us what our options are to solve it.’”

This motion doesn’t guarantee that a new vote will be coming to Codington County. Rather, Gabel said, it allows them to truly see what the costs would be for a new jail, and what alternatives there are to fix their current issues.

“We’re getting a little concerned because it’s been six years since 2017 when we knew what the cost was going to be, in that $18 million range. Now we’ll have to see,” Gabel said.

The next step for the Commission is to hear back from firms for their proposals, which are due by January 17.

