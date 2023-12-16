College football fan makes stop in Brookings during his world record attempt

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday Night, SDSU and Albany fans packed Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium for the FCS football semifinal game. Out of the thousands in attendance, there was one out-of-town fan who is very well-traveled: Michael Barker.

Barker grew up in San Diego and currently lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has always loved college football and he attributes part of that love to his dad who was a college football player. He now travels across America highlighting the sport he loves and visiting as many stadiums as he can. He started pursuing visiting stadiums and going to games in 2017. He has since attended a game at all 133 FBS schools and he is well on his way to visiting every FCS school, currently at 78 out of 128 schools. He has previously been to Dana J. Dykhouse, catching the two previous FCS semifinal games in 2021 and 2022, but Friday’s visit is part of a new goal: setting a world record by going to 90 college football games in one season. Friday’s game was number 75.

”I call myself the ambassador of college football,” Barker explained. “I’m a neutral fan, I went to a college with no football. I have no skin in the game. I have no bias. I say that my eyes are my camera and my brain is my DVR. I’m grateful and fortunate to be able to go to all these places and through my account I hope to inspire people to maybe go to a place that they never considered. But the bottom line is, you go where you’re loved and FCS football and South Dakota State in particular have treated me really well over the last couple of years.”

Barker documents his travel on his Instagram and X pages under the handle @CFBcampustour. He prides himself on giving FCS schools a platform to show what they can offer.

“Part of my account is almost like FCS propaganda,” said Barker. “I want to show people that places you may not think of first are prime destinations for college football.”

Game number 90 for Barker will be the FBS championship game in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.