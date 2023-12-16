Dakota News Neighbor: Tom Roberts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Would it surprise you to learn that Scrooge has dedicated the last several years to writing books raising money for a South Dakota nonprofit?

This weekend, Tom Roberts appears for the third year as Ebenezer Scrooge in The Premiere Playhouse’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” Meanwhile, the Sioux Falls performer is also Author Christmas, penning Christmas books that benefit the Children’s Home Society.

Snow-covered road to writing Christmas books

Tom Roberts started out as an actor, working for nearly 28 years with the South Dakota Arts Council as an independent artist.

“In that process, when I was doing things on my own, I would be writing my own material. If I’d get hired to do a program, I’d do all the research and writing for it. Eventually, I just started writing things for fun. That led me to writing things for church programs and things like that,” Tom said.

One December night about 25 years ago, Roberts was on his way back to Sioux Falls from an artist residency in Aberdeen, when a blizzard closed the highway. He made it as far as the Summit exit truck stop before becoming snowbound.

“I got stuck at the truck stop overnight, so I called my wife, let her know what my situation was — that I was gonna be stuck there overnight — and she said, ‘Well, while you’re just sitting there doing nothing anyway, why don’t you try to write something we can use for the children’s Christmas program at church?’”

His wife Tammy was working with the kids at their church at the time. Tom told her he’d give it a shot.

“So I spent the night working on a piece that they seemed to like — this little Christmas story — and it went over pretty well. In fact, very well, and I got a lot of requests for the story, and I shared it several times at church over the next couple years,” said Tom.

Tom had enough requests that the couple decided to explore producing the story into a book — one with a mission to help others.

“We thought if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it as a family mission project for a local charity,” Roberts said.

The couple had previously volunteered with Children’s Home Society, and their experience left a big impression on them. They approached the organization, asking if it’d be okay for the two to pursue the book on their behalf.

“We talked to them about it, and they thought it was kind of cool, something unique. Nobody had ever done something quite like that,” he said.

And a partnership was born.

Support from every corner

The two found quick and willing help bringing the stories to life.

Tammy was the president of the South Dakota Ad Federation at that time, so she had friends in the media, and Tom had connections with those in the arts.

“We had artists wanting to help with the illustrations, donating their time since this was going to charity. We had all kinds of media saying, ‘This is something unique. We’re on board. We’ll promote it all we can.’ We had a printer saying, ‘If this is for charity, I’ll donate the first printing.’ It took on a life of its own,” Roberts said.

Though there was no shortage of helping hands, the process was still new to Tom and Tammy.

“We had never done anything like that. We had no idea what we were doing. We just kind of worked our way through it, not knowing what to expect,” Tom said.

They decided to print 3,000 copies and see what happened, thinking they would have a lot left over.

But far from having a surplus, they sold out quickly.

“With the kind of help that we had — churches, businesses, media — we sold out in three weeks’ time, all 3,000 copies. We raised over $52,000 that first year. It was like, ‘Yeah, I think we’ve got something here. Maybe we should continue this on.’”

Children’s Home was excited about the interest in the book and asked Tammy to join the foundation to help with fundraising. The organization also wanted the project to continue.

At that time, Tom was still an artist in schools and touring, joining Tammy in the fall. They split duties — Tammy would schedule events at churches, libraries and community groups, while Tom would do storytelling and sell books.

“As time went on, we just thought, ‘Maybe it’s time for another book,’ and I’d write another story, and here we are now. It’s 22 years later, we’ve done eight Christmas books to date and another book that’s not Christmas related on mental health called ‘A New Norm,’” Tom said.

To date, with all the books combined over the last 22 years, they have sold around 65,000 copies and raised about $1.6 million.

Now, they have sponsors to underwrite all the costs of producing a book, so that when they sell the book, 100 percent of each purchase goes back to help the kids and families that Children’s Home Society serves.

After a few years, Children’s Home asked Tom to come on board. He served as their event coordinator for 15 years. This last year, he decided to step back and now focuses on book presentations where he gets to talk about the mission of Children’s Home Society and tell stories.

@dakota.news.neigh Author Tom Roberts shares a Christmas story at Augustana University's Vespers ♬ original sound - Dakota News Neighbor

Beyond Christmas — addressing mental health

Apart from his Christmas stories, the author has also experienced unexpected success with a contribution to the mental health field.

Roberts was approached by a counselor at Avera Behavioral Health who knew his stories and who had an idea for a different kind of writing project.

The counselor told Roberts that one of the more difficult parts of her job was getting young kids struggling with mental health to open up and talk about their struggles.

“She wondered if I might be able to create a story that she could share with them that would speak to the kinds of things they’re experiencing that she could use as a springboard for conversation — to get them to start talking about it.”

Again, Tom faced a new challenge. Again, he gave it a try.

“For several months, I did a lot of research and talked to a lot of counselors and therapists and talked to kids, and I came up with a story that I called ‘A New Norm.’”

The counselor liked what Tom came up with. Wanting to share the story with a broader audience, the two looked into making it a book.

“She took the idea to Avera Behavioral Health, and we took the idea to Children’s Home, and we got the execs together, and they formed a partnership, found sponsors to underwrite it, and then I created a program behind the story,” Tom said.

When Tom takes the story to schools or community groups, in addition to reading the book, he engages kids in activities — many of which started as theater exercises — to help them think about mental health. They talk about what mental health means, why it’s important, and what they can do about it.

Word of the program spread.

“A health system down in Nebraska got wind of it, and they wanted to purchase the rights to print it and distribute it throughout all of their schools down in Nebraska. We did it here in South Dakota, as well. I’d like to see that expand more,” Tom said.

Art as a partnership

Tom attributes much of the success of his books to his wife, Tammy, who makes the whole operation work.

“We do this as a partnership. It really is due so much to her connections, her relationships with people, her organizational abilities. She’s phenomenal at this kind of stuff,” Tom said.

Tammy also spoke about how the two complement each other in their creative collaboration.

“Tom and I are one of those rare couples that love working together, and this project allows us to blend our talents — he as a writer and an amazing storyteller and me with a background in marketing, public relations and fundraising,” Tammy said.

The role of faith in his work

Faith runs through Tom’s books like a Christmas ribbon, binding his stories together. Not only is it what first prompted Tom to write, but it inspires and guides his everyday life.

“I’m writing about Christmas, and Christmas is all about the birth of Jesus, and that’s where the market for the books was going to be — at churches. And that has always been a big part of my life — my faith — so I write faith-related stories,” he said.

The majority of Tom’s Christmas books are faith-based, with the exception of one book that explores his childhood memories of Christmas growing up on a farm south of Ipswich, South Dakota.

Tom Roberts (Dakota News Now)

Building community as author and actor

Tom’s writing starts and ends with community.

The team behind the creation of his stories is a community itself.

“From the very beginning, there have been so many individuals, business, retailers, schools, libraries and churches in our community, and really statewide, that have supported us over the years to help make this project successful,” said Tammy. “Denny and Judy Sisson of Sisson Printing donated the printing for our first book ‘Twas the Night Before Christ,’ and they continue to help in some way with all of our books. Our illustrators have donated much of their time and talents as well. We could not have done this without the support from so many.”

Tom and Tammy have also built a community spanning churches, schools, libraries and businesses by bringing presentations to locations throughout the state.

“What it really has become is a great vehicle for Children’s Home. It allows me to go to big and small communities all over South Dakota,” Tom said.

Tom’s visits can take a lot of different forms, from church worship services to story programs for employees.

“I can’t tell you how many friends we’ve made that way. We build communities that way. We’ve made a lot of friends over the state that way, and it’s a great way to raise that awareness, letting people know that Children’s Home is available for those who need our help, and it’s available for those who have a heart for helping.”

The organization serves over 16,000 kids and families from across the state every year.

“We serve kids and families from every county in the state of South Dakota,” Tom said.

The books offer an easy and meaningful way to help those in our own communities: “Those people who can’t afford a lot might be able to afford $10 for a book, and now they have a keepsake and a reminder of what it’s all about. That’s important to me,” he said.

Tom’s knack for bringing people together extends to his other creative projects — notably, through theater.

“Tom is a true community leader. In his role as Ebenezer Scrooge for our annual ‘Christmas Carol’ production, he has welcomed and mentored community members of various backgrounds and ages for three years,” said Oliver Mayes, managing artistic director with The Premiere Playhouse. “During this time, he has exemplified the empathy and mutual respect necessary to create a collaborative piece of community-based art.”

Tom Roberts as Scrooge in The Premiere Playhouse production of "A Christmas Carol" (Courtesy of Chris Berke/The Premiere Playhouse)

Looking ahead

Tom has an idea of where he wants his work to go in the future.

“I’d certainly like to continue what I’m doing,” he said.

Every time copies of a given book run out, the question becomes, “Do we do a reprint, or do we let it go?”

“That happened with my second book, ‘Santa’s Prayer.’ We ran out, and we thought, ‘Maybe we’re done with it.’ But we kept getting request after request,” Tom said.

One request for “Santa’s Prayer” came from Barnes and Noble, who purchased the rights from Tom. Now, that book has gone worldwide.

“I’ve gotten another one — my first book, we printed three different times. I think we printed over 20,000 copies of that book. This year, we will be out of it, and we’re thinking, ‘Okay, we’re going to let that go.’ Maybe I’ll offer that up to Barnes and Noble. I like to see my stories continue on, outside of South Dakota, if that’s possible.”

As for those books that have already found homes with readers’ families?

“[Families] hang onto them and take them out every year at Christmas time — many of them tell us that they use them for their Christmas decorations, put them up and read them before opening presents, which is great to me. I love that,” Tom said.

Every time they do that, they’ll remember when Tom came and told stories, and they’ll remember what he had to say about Children’s Home, keeping the mission alive.

“Tom and I love hearing how these books have touched people’s lives and how many people have included these books as part of their family Christmas traditions,” said Tammy. “It doesn’t get any better than that!”

You can purchase one of Tom’s Christmas books benefitting the Children’s Home Society here and tickets to a production of “A Christmas Carol” here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.