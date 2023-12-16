Dana Dykhouse discusses team pride ahead of FCS Semifinal game with Albany

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With their victory over Albany on Friday, the Jacks win streak has extended to 28 games, including 21 straight wins at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

Dana Dykhouse joined Mark O before the game to discuss how great it feels to see packed houses at the stadium and the fans giving their support to a one-of-a-kind team.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

