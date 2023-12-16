Families scramble to find care following Apple Tree closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some families in Sioux Falls are reeling from the loss of their childcare and those in the daycare industry said they hope this event will garner the attention needed to solve the ongoing daycare crisis.

Apple Tree’s website boasts 800 children in their care over multiple locations in Sioux Falls. Now, the parents of those children may be scrambling to find new childcare.

“It’s a sad day for our community,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire CEO Stacy Jones.

When the parents of kids at Apple Tree Child Care Centers received an electronic message on Thursday that all of their locations are permanently closing Jan. 11, the flood of emails and calls started.

Jones said it’s a constant flow of parents stopping by as well.

“[They’re] asking us if we had any openings, some in tears,” Jones said.

Business leaders are calling her too.

“They are very concerned because they realize that this is going to impact their workforce,” Jones explained.

Jones feels for the families but is not surprised.

“The childcare cliff was coming and you were going to see more centers and in homes and our community close their doors just because of where we’re at in the childcare crisis. I’m concerned for our whole community,” Jones expressed.

She’s grateful that they can help fill just a few open positions and get some kids settled in.

“I know where our organization is, and our organization is stable right now but I am concerned about what else will happen in this community,” Jones said.

Corri Poore, the founder of Little Tykes University, is also concerned about the childcare industry.

“These are things that the Collaborative Early Learner South Dakota has pointed out before, I’ve even been screaming in the wind about these things before this, this is actually happening. And unless we do something about this, this industry will be totally different going forward,” Poore explained.

Jones showed us an empty room that could be filled today with 40 kids if they could find four more employees.

“So if we could take on more staff, we’d be able to open up to more classrooms and be able to bring in more kids to our program,” Jones said.

As more become aware of the difficulty in finding care for Sioux Falls area children, it will take more than parents and daycares to create a solution.

“But it really is going to take this community to come together to help solve this,” Jones said.

Helpline Center asked that all childcare providers update their availability, as parents will be calling in looking for care.

