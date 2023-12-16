FCS Semifinal win a dream finale on home soil for South Dakota natives Jadon Janke & Zach Heins

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the ultimate prize of another FCS National Championship is lies in wait for Jadon Janke, Zach Heins and the rest of their South Dakota State teammates following the Jackrabbits 59-0 domination of Albany in the FCS Semifinals, Friday night’s victory was particularly emotional for the those two and other South Dakota natives on the SDSU roster knowing that, after years of playing pee wee to high school and eventually college football, this would be the final time they’d ever play on home soil in front of their hometown fans.

During our 10:00 PM Dakota News Now Broadcast Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg spoke to the Madison High School alum Jadon Janke off the top of our show following his six catch, 151 yard and one touchdown performance. You can watch that interview in the video viewer above!

Later during our sportscast Mark O talked with Washington High School alum Zach Heins whose final bow in his home state featured four catches four 50 yards and a pair of touchdowns. You can watch that interview in the video viewer below!

SDSU will await the winner of tomorrow’s North Dakota State at Montana FCS Semifinal (3:30 PM, ESPN 2) in the FCS National Championship Game on January 7th in Frisco, Texas. You can watch that game exclusively on KSFY and Dakota News Now!

