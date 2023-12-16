Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Log Live MC’ fundraiser held at Gateway Lounge

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A non-profit that was formed in memory of Dakota Wesleyan football standout Manny Christopher was held at the Gateway Bar and Grill on Saturday.

Family and friends gathered to raise awareness for mental health and money to go toward suicide prevention.

The event was held the day before what would have been Manny’s birthday.

So far, the group has handed out three scholarships to student-athletes at Dakota Wesleyan, including Adam Dejong, who was at Saturday’s fundraiser.

“It just kind of brings chills to you and tears to your eyes,” Dejong explained. “To get that scholarship, to be able to get that scholarship and be able to represent him is breathtaking. How one man impacts so many people and how he will impact so many people into the future is unbelievable.”

Long Live MC held a mental health seminar in Mitchell and they hope Saturday’s event can help them extend their reach.

The next fundraiser will be in February in Mitchell.

Further Reading:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Update: Woman involved in Sioux Falls standoff identified
Sioux Falls area child care centers, Mayor TenHaken react to Apple Tree closing
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Apple Tree Children's Centers to close by mid-January
Apple Tree Children’s Centers to close by mid-January, potentially hundreds of families to lose childcare
muerte de Matthew Perry
BREAKING: Acute effects of ketamine among factors in Matthew Perry’s death

Latest News

Children in kindergarten through 8th grade were given brand new cold weather gear, including...
Community donations support Goodwill’s annual Shoe and Mitten Party
Dakota News Now at 6 p.m.
Dakota News Now Saturday 6 p.m. newscast
Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
Saturday's top headlines and First Alert Forecast (12-16-2023)