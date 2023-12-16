‘Log Live MC’ fundraiser held at Gateway Lounge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A non-profit that was formed in memory of Dakota Wesleyan football standout Manny Christopher was held at the Gateway Bar and Grill on Saturday.

Family and friends gathered to raise awareness for mental health and money to go toward suicide prevention.

The event was held the day before what would have been Manny’s birthday.

So far, the group has handed out three scholarships to student-athletes at Dakota Wesleyan, including Adam Dejong, who was at Saturday’s fundraiser.

“It just kind of brings chills to you and tears to your eyes,” Dejong explained. “To get that scholarship, to be able to get that scholarship and be able to represent him is breathtaking. How one man impacts so many people and how he will impact so many people into the future is unbelievable.”

Long Live MC held a mental health seminar in Mitchell and they hope Saturday’s event can help them extend their reach.

The next fundraiser will be in February in Mitchell.

