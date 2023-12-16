Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik posted to her social media accounts Friday that she will not be returning as co-host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!”

Bialik said she had been informed by Sony, the company that owns the popular game show, that she would no longer be hosting.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she wrote.

Bialik had decided not to host the last week of the show’s 39th season earlier this year in solidarity with those taking part in the strikes in the entertainment industry, which have since been resolved. She has not been seen on the show since.

Her co-host, Ken Jennings, took over full-time hosting duties on both the syndicated and primetime versions of the show. Bialik did not address whether she would be returning to the latter.

Both Bialik and Jennings have been nominated for an Emmy award for their hosting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Update: Woman involved in Sioux Falls standoff identified
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Crews respond to fire in Brandon
Crews respond to fire at medical marijuana dispensary in Brandon
Apple Tree Children's Centers to close by mid-January
Apple Tree Children’s Centers to close by mid-January, potentially hundreds of families to lose childcare

Latest News

The Commission passed a motion Tuesday for a request for proposal, allowing them to officially...
Codington County Commission approves RFP for possible new jail
The Commission passed a motion Tuesday for a request for proposal, allowing them to officially...
Codington County Commission approves RFP for possible new jail
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: “I have no idea what we’re going to do”
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: ‘I have no idea what we’re going to do’
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: ‘I have no idea what we’re going to do’
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: ‘I have no idea what we’re going to do’