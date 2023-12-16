Avera Medical Minute
Northwestern returns to North Carolina in looking to repeat as NAIA National Champions

Red Raiders practice in Durham on first night in town
Red Raiders seeking second straight title
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern Red Raiders are on the ground in Durham, North Carolina, in quest of their second consecutive NAIA National Football Championship.

They arrived last night ahead of Monday’s title tilt with Keiser (11:00 AM, ESPN+) and even got a practice in.

There’s certainly a lot to take in on trips like this, yet the Red Raiders are no stranger to it, now in their third championship game in four years. This year’s title game is a rematch of last year’s in which Northwestern defeated Keiser 35-25.

And today quarterback Jalyn Gramstad was named NAIA National Player of the Year after throwing for nearly 3400 yards and 33 touchdowns this past season, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes. The junior has also rushed for more than 700 yards and eight scores and is 24-0 all-time as the starter under center.

