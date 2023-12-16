Nyberg’s Ace employee celebrates 40 years with company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man celebrated 40 years working at Nyberg’s Ace Hardware at 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue on Friday.

Kevin Olinger was hired when he was 18 and has been working for the company in the maintenance department.

Olinger has been working for Ace longer than any of their current employees.

“He’s a special worker because he has a commitment. He has a commitment to showing up on time, he has a commitment to showing up every day. Kevin used to travel by transit bus to three of our four stores in Sioux Falls. And that takes a lot of commitment, especially if the weather isn’t that great,” said Kevin Nyberg, owner of Nyberg’s Ace Hardware.

Mayor Paul TenHaken was present at the celebration, which was deemed as Kevin Olinger Day.

