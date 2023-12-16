Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health released its annual list of top baby names this week, ranking the most popular names of the over 9,000 babies delivered at Sanford hospitals in 2023.
For the third year, the most popular name for baby boys in 2023 was Oliver.
Although it did not make the list in 2022, Charlotte was the most popular baby girl name in 2023.
The top five 2023 baby names born at Sanford Health can be found below.
Boys:
1. Oliver
2. Henry
3. William, Hudson (tied)
5. Grayson
6. Theodore, Liam (tied)
Girls:
1. Charlotte
2. Evelyn
3. Nora
4. Amelia
5. Ava
Sanford added that July was the month with the highest number of deliveries.
See Also:
- Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022
- South Dakota hospitals reveal top baby names of 2021
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.