Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health released its annual list of top baby names this week, ranking the most popular names of the over 9,000 babies delivered at Sanford hospitals in 2023.

For the third year, the most popular name for baby boys in 2023 was Oliver.

Although it did not make the list in 2022, Charlotte was the most popular baby girl name in 2023.

The top five 2023 baby names born at Sanford Health can be found below.

Boys:

1. Oliver

2. Henry

3. William, Hudson (tied)

5. Grayson

6. Theodore, Liam (tied)

Girls:

1. Charlotte

2. Evelyn

3. Nora

4. Amelia

5. Ava

Sanford added that July was the month with the highest number of deliveries.

See Also:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Update: Woman involved in Sioux Falls standoff identified
Sioux Falls area child care centers, Mayor TenHaken react to Apple Tree closing
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Apple Tree Children's Centers to close by mid-January
Apple Tree Children’s Centers to close by mid-January, potentially hundreds of families to lose childcare
muerte de Matthew Perry
BREAKING: Acute effects of ketamine among factors in Matthew Perry’s death

Latest News

Saturday's top headlines and First Alert Forecast (12-16-2023)
Families scramble to find care following Apple Tree closures
Families scramble to find care following Apple Tree closures
Families scramble to find care following Apple Tree closures
Nyberg’s Ace employee celebrates 40 years with company
Nyberg’s Ace employee celebrates 40 years with company