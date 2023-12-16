Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health released its annual list of top baby names this week, ranking the most popular names of the over 9,000 babies delivered at Sanford hospitals in 2023.

For the third year, the most popular name for baby boys in 2023 was Oliver.

Although it did not make the list in 2022, Charlotte was the most popular baby girl name in 2023.

The top five 2023 baby names born at Sanford Health can be found below.

Boys:

1. Oliver

2. Henry

3. William, Hudson (tied)

5. Grayson

6. Theodore, Liam (tied)

Girls:

1. Charlotte

2. Evelyn

3. Nora

4. Amelia

5. Ava

Sanford added that July was the month with the highest number of deliveries.

