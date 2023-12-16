Avera Medical Minute
SDSU President Barry Dunn proud of how far the Jacks have come

Before the game, SDSU President Barry Dunn joined Mark O to discuss how far the team has come in the years since he took over as president of the university.
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, the Brookings community was buzzing and a return trip to Frisco was earned with the Jacks’ win against Albany in the FCS Semifinals.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

