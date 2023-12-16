Sioux City City Council will consider plans for water park along Highway 75

Avera Medical Minute
By Larry Wentz
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City may become the home of a new water park.

Monday, the city council will consider finalizing the sale of land where that water park would be located. Some local developers, who are unnamed, want that land in order to build what they call “Siouxland Splash.”

They’re planning to build that new recreational water park along Highway 75 North in an area across the Highway from the Magellan Midstream Partners oil tanks and pipelines, and just south of the Ickey Nickel.

They say the water park would have body slides, tube slides, a kids zone, and pools for all age groups.

The developers want to have the water park open by the summer of 2025.

Several infrastucture improvements are already underway in that area including the addition of turning lanes into the proposed land for the water park.

Back in February the city council approved purchasing 42 acres of land in that area for future development for a price of $1-million.

Developers of the water park will buy ten acres of that land with a ten-year option to buy the rest of the 42-acre site for possible expansion.

Because it’s city-owned land there has to be a public hearing and notice of the pending sale. That could allow others to possibly make a bid for that land, as well.

