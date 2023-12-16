South Dakota State Jackrabbits punch ticket back to Frisco

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits will have a chance to defend their FCS Championship.

The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-0) defeated the fifth-ranked Albany Great Danes 59-0 Friday night in the FCS semifinal. SDSU led 35-0 at halftime.

Junior quarterback Mark Gronowski complete 15 of 19 for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Davis rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, while Jadon Janke hauled in six catches for 151 yards and a score.

This will be the Jackrabbits’ second-straight appearance in the FCS Championship, and their third in four years. Coach Jimmy Rogers was the defensive coordinator for those trips. This time, he’ll be there as head coach.

In January, SDSU beat North Dakota State University to capture its first FCS National Championship.

The Jacks could face the Bison again in Frisco on January 7.

NDSU faces Montana on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

