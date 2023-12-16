UPDATE: Man partially paralyzed after UTV rollover near Thompson, ND

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man has a long road to recovery after suffering serious injuries in a rollover crash in Grand Forks County, just two miles north of Thompson, North Dakota.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2022 Polaris Ranger was being driven by 42-year-old Lucas Schafer on the afternoon of Friday, December 15.

Schafer was going west on 9th Avenue NE, enroute from Thompson to Grand Forks around 6:06 p.m. when the UTV entered the south ditch, rolled, and came to rest on its side.

Officials say Schafer was ejected and found by a hunter, who reported the crash. According to a CaringBridge site created for Schafer, the person who found him also happened to be a family friend.

Schafer was transported to Altru Hospital with serious injuries, and later flown to Sanford in Fargo. The CaringBridge site says Schafer broke his neck and has a strangulated spinal court, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

“The extent of his long-term paralysis is unknown, but we continue to hope for small miracles,” an update on the CaringBridge site said. “Luke is one of the strongest men in our lives and we know he is going to fight to recover in any way possible. We appreciate all the love and support as we navigate through this tragic accident.”

A Lucas Schafer benefit account has been set up at First State Bank. People who want to help can either stop by, or mail a check into any of the following 5 First State Bank locations.

2500 32nd Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND 58201

PO Box 245, Thompson, ND 58278

423 Broadway, Buxton, ND 58218

124 Center Avenue South, Mayville, ND 58257

509 Parke Avenue, PO Box 158, Portland, ND 58274

Family and friends say they are working on a location and date to hold a benefit for Schafer.

