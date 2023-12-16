Wingert and Bruns power Dakota Valley to 56th straight win

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jaxson Wingert scored 33 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and teammate Luke Bruns poured in 31 points to lead the Dakota Valley Panthers to an 85-67 win over the visiting Canton C-Hawks in boys’ prep basketball action on Friday night.

The victory is the Panthers’ 56th consecutive win.

