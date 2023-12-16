Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Wingert and Bruns power Dakota Valley to 56th straight win

Panthers defeat Canton 85-67
Defeats Canton 85-67
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jaxson Wingert scored 33 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and teammate Luke Bruns poured in 31 points to lead the Dakota Valley Panthers to an 85-67 win over the visiting Canton C-Hawks in boys’ prep basketball action on Friday night.

The victory is the Panthers’ 56th consecutive win.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff
Update: Woman involved in Sioux Falls standoff identified
Sioux Falls area child care centers, Mayor TenHaken react to Apple Tree closing
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
muerte de Matthew Perry
BREAKING: Acute effects of ketamine among factors in Matthew Perry’s death
Apple Tree Children's Centers to close by mid-January
Apple Tree Children’s Centers to close by mid-January, potentially hundreds of families to lose childcare

Latest News

Northwestern practices at NAIA National Championship site in Durham, North Carolina
Northwestern returns to North Carolina in looking to repeat as NAIA National Champions
SDSU's Zach Heins celebrates a touchdown catch in the FCS Semifinals against Albany
FCS Semifinal win a dream finale on home soil for South Dakota natives Jadon Janke & Zach Heins
“Part of my account is almost like FCS propaganda,” said Barker. “I want to show people that...
College football fan makes stop in Brookings during his world record attempt
The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits will have a chance to defend their FCS...
South Dakota State Jackrabbits punch ticket back to Frisco