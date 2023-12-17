Apple Tree’s west location to remain open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an email sent out on Sunday night, Apple Tree Children’s Centers announced that their west daycare center will remain open.

According to the email, Executive Director Pete Nelson agreed to take over the financial responsibility of the daycare center.

Apple Tree announced last week that they would be closing all 4 of their locations by Jan. 12.

