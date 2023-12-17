Avera Medical Minute
Apple Tree’s west location to remain open

Parents react to Apple Tree closure: “I have no idea what we’re going to do”
Parents react to Apple Tree closure: “I have no idea what we’re going to do”(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an email sent out on Sunday night, Apple Tree Children’s Centers announced that their west daycare center will remain open.

According to the email, Executive Director Pete Nelson agreed to take over the financial responsibility of the daycare center.

Apple Tree announced last week that they would be closing all 4 of their locations by Jan. 12.

Previous Coverage:

