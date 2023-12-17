Avera Medical Minute
Arrest made in fatal July crash near Rock Valley, IA

Kaleb Debey
Kaleb Debey(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Alvord, IA man has been handed multiple charges stemming from a crash in late July that killed the passenger.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kaleb Debey has been charged with Homicide by vehicle, operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.

The incident occurred back on July 30th when Debey lost control of his car and eventually went airborne. His passenger, 35-year-old Halee Bliek was ejected and became trapped underneath the car according to law enforcement.

