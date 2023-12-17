Avera Medical Minute
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Gray News) - A family got an early Christmas surprise when they found a baby owl living in their Christmas tree.

In a video posted on TikTok, Madeline Hill White said her mom completely decorated the family’s Christmas tree and then went four days without realizing that an owl was living in it.

The owl was gently removed from the tree and released in a wooded area nearby.

