BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: SF Christian gets statement win at O’Gorman, Dakota Valley tops Western Christian for 57th straight victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. & SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Class A basketball in South Dakota made “A” big statement on Saturday thanks to a pair of big wins from two state championship contenders.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from:

-Class A’s #1 ranked Sioux Falls Christian Chargers went into AA’s #4 ranked O’Gorman Knights and pulled away for a big 58-39 victory

-Class A’s #3-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers broke a late tie and defeat the top ranked team in Iowa’s Class 2A, Western Christian, 75-70 at the Bomgaars Classic in Sioux City to win their 57th consecutive game. Jaxson Wingert led the Panthers with 26 points while Kaden Van Regenmorter scored 30 for the Wolfpack.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.