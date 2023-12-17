Avera Medical Minute
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: SF Christian gets statement win at O'Gorman, Dakota Valley tops Western Christian for 57th straight victory

Chargers roll over Knights 58-39, Panthers knock off Wolfpack 75-70 in Sioux City
Sioux Falls Christian wins at O'Gorman, Dakota Valley beats Western Christian to extend win streak to 57 straight
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. & SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Class A basketball in South Dakota made “A” big statement on Saturday thanks to a pair of big wins from two state championship contenders.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from:

-Class A’s #1 ranked Sioux Falls Christian Chargers went into AA’s #4 ranked O’Gorman Knights and pulled away for a big 58-39 victory

-Class A’s #3-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers broke a late tie and defeat the top ranked team in Iowa’s Class 2A, Western Christian, 75-70 at the Bomgaars Classic in Sioux City to win their 57th consecutive game. Jaxson Wingert led the Panthers with 26 points while Kaden Van Regenmorter scored 30 for the Wolfpack.

