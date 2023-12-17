Coming up on Monday: Sioux Falls Fire Rescue performing prescribed burn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Dec. 18, a prescribed burn will be held in an area of city-owned drainage property in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be on-site at the area northeast of the West 85th Street and South Western Avenue intersection to monitor the smoke and make sure the fire is extinguished.

The burn is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be on-site at the area northeast of the West 85th Street and South Western Avenue intersection to monitor the smoke and make sure the fire is extinguished. (City of Sioux Falls)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.