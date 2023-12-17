Avera Medical Minute
Coming up on Monday: Sioux Falls Fire Rescue performing prescribed burn

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Dec. 18, a prescribed burn will be held in an area of city-owned drainage property in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be on-site at the area northeast of the West 85th Street and South Western Avenue intersection to monitor the smoke and make sure the fire is extinguished.

The burn is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be on-site at the area northeast of the West 85th Street and South Western Avenue intersection to monitor the smoke and make sure the fire is extinguished.(City of Sioux Falls)

