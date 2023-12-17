Community donations support Goodwill’s annual Shoe and Mitten Party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Goodwill of the Great Plains hosted its annual Shoe and Mitten part on Saturday morning.

Children in kindergarten through 8th grade were given brand new cold weather gear, including shoes, socks, hats and mittens, all thanks to donations from community members.

Last year, nearly 750 kids received new winter gear and they aimed to surpass that number this year.

“We first-hand get to see how the kids react. They get to pick out their new shoes so it makes a special opportunity for them. When we bring the kids back to their parents after they’ve been in the shoe party, lots of smiles, lots of gratitude. It’s really great,” said Briget Solomon, president of Goodwill of the Great Plains.

Thousands of kids each year are provided with cold-weather gear at Goodwill of the Great Plains stores across a four-state region.

