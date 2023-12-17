Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Disney’s Animal Kingdom announces birth of African elephant calf

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.(Disney)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Animal care teams at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, are celebrating a milestone birth.

They announced Saturday the birth of an African elephant calf at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

It is the first calf born at the theme park in seven years.

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.

Officials say she is now bonding with her mother, Nadirah. She was born at the park in 2005.

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.(Disney)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is known for its commitment to wildlife conservation and education.

The park is home to various animals, and many of them participate in breeding programs to help conserve endangered species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby feet generic
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2023
“Part of my account is almost like FCS propaganda,” said Barker. “I want to show people that...
College football fan makes stop in Brookings during his world record attempt
The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits will have a chance to defend their FCS...
South Dakota State Jackrabbits punch ticket back to Frisco
SDSU's Zach Heins celebrates a touchdown catch in the FCS Semifinals against Albany
FCS Semifinal win a dream finale on home soil for South Dakota natives Jadon Janke & Zach Heins
Police lights graphic.
Man behind bars after attempted armed robbery

Latest News

Tens of thousands of people visit Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights every year.
Holiday light display raises nearly $900,000 for charity
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel presses ahead in Gaza as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Pin During The 2023 Washington Wrestling Invitational
Washington Wrestling Invite