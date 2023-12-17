Empowerment Center provides women with tools to protect themselves

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, the Empowerment Center in Sioux Falls held a two-hour self-defense workshop to teach women ways to protect themselves in case of an attack.

The class was for women 12 years and older and was taught by other women.

The goal of the class was to provide those in attendance with a sense of safety and confidence.

“[They] learn today how to set verbal boundaries. How to use verbal assertiveness, and they’re even going to learn how to identify whether someone is a good person or a bad person. Essentially, learning how to identify a threat. We’re also going to teach them techniques that they can use to defend themselves. What makes it unique is that it’s especially tailored to women. So these techniques are effective no matter how big or small you are and no matter how big or large your attacker is,” said Empowerment Center owner Sydney Meza.

Saturday’s class was free to attend and came with 30 free days of training.

