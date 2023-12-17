Avera Medical Minute
Group gathers to watch O’Gorman alum play for Nebraska in national championship

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, a watch party was held at the Avera Human Performance Center in Sioux Falls for former O’Gorman volleyball standout Bergen Reilly.

Reilly is now a freshman at Nebraska, who took to the court on Sunday to take on Texas for the national championship.

Reilly has played a critical role with more than 100 kills and 300 digs on the season and has turned some Sioux Falls residents into Cornhusker fans.

“It’s amazing, I’m so excited for her. Could not be more proud of her,” said Reilly’s former teammate, Samantha Unitedt. “As someone who grew up watching and kind of idolizing her, this is amazing. I think not only is she an amazing player, but just the person that she is, it’s just really cool to see that someone around here can go and do that.”

Nebraska fell to Texas in the championship, but their record coming into Sunday’s matchup was 33-1.

