Man behind bars after attempted armed robbery

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle from a driver in Sioux Falls.

Around 3:45 p.m., the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of 258th Street and 475th Avenue for a weapons violation.

The victim told deputies that a man entered the rear driver-side door of her car and brandished what she believed was a weapon at the intersection of 18th Street and Blaine Avenue.

She stopped her car and was able to fend off the man, who she said was attempting to force her out of the car, before driving to a business at Renner Corner to contact law enforcement.

Around the same time, the sheriff’s office received a suspicious subject call near the area where the victim escaped.

55-year-old Lemuel Renard Bell was arrested for robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, narcotics charges, and several local warrants and was taken to the Minnehaha County Jail.

The victim was not injured, and the sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

