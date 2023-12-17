Avera Medical Minute
One dead, two injured in head-on collision near Wall

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 6:50 a.m., a 2018 Honda was traveling east on Interstate 90 near mile marker 111 when it collided head-on with a 2018 Toyota traveling west in the eastbound lane.

The 34-year-old male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 39-year-old female driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 43-year-old female passenger of the Honda sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of those involved have not been released pending family notification.

All three people were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Sunday's top headlines from Dakota News Now