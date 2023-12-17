One dead, two injured in head-on collision near Wall

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 6:50 a.m., a 2018 Honda was traveling east on Interstate 90 near mile marker 111 when it collided head-on with a 2018 Toyota traveling west in the eastbound lane.

The 34-year-old male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 39-year-old female driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 43-year-old female passenger of the Honda sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of those involved have not been released pending family notification.

All three people were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

